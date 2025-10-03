Beth Malcolm + Jesse Bumann

Acoustic Interlude for October 5, 2025. Beth Malcolm has an eclectic mix of Scots music and stories. She is a songwriter, piano player and singer of stories from Perth, Scotland Beth’s music is folk-inspired, and she sings an eclectic mix of traditional Scots songs, alongside her own writing. Beth was named BBC MG ALBA Scots Singer of the Year in 2024. We'll check out her latest release, Folkmosis. Pensacola's Jesse Bumann performs from our Studio-A.