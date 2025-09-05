Georgia Harmer + Lilly Lewis

© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Published September 5, 2025 at 1:17 PM CDT
Georgia Harmer's Latest and Lilli Lewis from Studio-A

Acoustic Interlude for September 7, 2025. Georgia Harmer is a Canadian songwriter, the niece of Sarah Harmer, and colleague of Kathleen Edwards. She has had an active career since leaving McGill University and has just released her second full-length album, Eye of the Storm. This week, we’ll check it out and from our Studio-A, the amazing Lili Lewis.

NPR Feature: Georgia Harmer opens up in her new album, Eye of the Storm

