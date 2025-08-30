The Wood Brothers + Paul Childers

Acoustic Interlude for August 31, 2025. The Wood Brothers are a roots band mixing Americana, Folk, Gospel and Jazz. Chris and Oliver pursued different careers until Oliver sat in on Chris’s groundbreaking band, Medeski, Martin, and Wood. They formed The Wood Brothers the following year. This week on Acoustic Interlude, we’ll check out the latest from the brothers, Puff of Smoke. Also, a new release by Georgia Harmer and Paul Childers joins us from Studio-A.