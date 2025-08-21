© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Nick Drake + Tanya and Billy

Published August 21, 2025 at 9:52 AM CDT
Nick Drake
Julian Lloyd
/
Bridgeman Images
Nick Drake

Unreleased Nick Drake + Studio-A Guests

Acoustic Interlude for August 24, 2025. Nick Drake died over 50 years ago at the age of 26. He only recorded three albums in his short career but over the decades his music and his life have reached legendary status. This week, we’ll hear selections from a new collection of Nick’s music, none of which have been previously released. All were made during the recording of his first album, Five Leaves Left, at the age of 20. Also, this week, more new releases, and Tanya Gallagher and Billy Howell join us from Studio-A. NPR Feature: Remembering Singer Nick Drake 50 Years On.

