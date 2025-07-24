Colin Hay + Peter Lang

Acoustic Interlude for July 27, 2025. Colin Hay was born in Scotland, moved to Australia at 14, became a mega-star at 25, and an American citizen at 60. Colin has been a popular solo singer songwriter for decades and has just released Man @ Work 2, a follow up to the original, released in 2003. We'll check it out and we'll welcome Peter Lang to our Studio-A. Peter was a label-mate of some of the best guitarists from the 1960s on Fantasy and Takoma Records, including John Fahey, Leo Kottke, and Jorma Kaukonen.