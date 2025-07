Acoustic Interlude for July 20, 2025. Sweet Relief is a New York based fund providing essential health care and food assistance to struggling artists, allowing them to pursue their careers. This week on Acoustic Interlude, we’ll check out a new recording for Sweet Relief, featuring Haroula Rose, Ben Harper, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Aimee Mann, and a lot of others. Dylan LeBlanc performs from Studio-A.