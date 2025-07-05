© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Ida Mae + Erik Balkey

Published July 5, 2025 at 1:24 PM CDT
Ida Mae
Ida Mae by Dean Chalkley

England's alt-folk duo Ida Mae, more new releases and Erik Balkey from our Studio-A

Acoustic Interlude for July 6, 2025. The English husband and wife duo known as Ida Mae is known for genre bending music incorporating elements of Blues, Americana, and classic folk-rock. Chris and Stephanie were well known throughout the UK before forming the duo in 2019. We'll check out their studio album, Click Click Domino (Vow Road Records).

Also this week, a great interview and performance from our good friend, Erik Balkey from Studio-A.

