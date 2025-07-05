Ida Mae + Erik Balkey

Acoustic Interlude for July 6, 2025. The English husband and wife duo known as Ida Mae is known for genre bending music incorporating elements of Blues, Americana, and classic folk-rock. Chris and Stephanie were well known throughout the UK before forming the duo in 2019. We'll check out their studio album, Click Click Domino (Vow Road Records).

Also this week, a great interview and performance from our good friend, Erik Balkey from Studio-A.