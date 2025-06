Acoustic Interlude for June 22, 2025. Martin Cradick is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and founding member of the World Fusion bands, Outback and Baka Beyond. This week will hear his latest studio release and new music from Toby Hay, Rufus Wainwright, and the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Songwriter Hunter Meyers joins us from Studio-A.