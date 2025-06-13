Mànran + Robbie Hecht

Acoustic Interlude for June 15, 2025. Bagpipes, a traditional Scottish harp, an accordion, sounds like an old-school Celtic band, right? Well, Mànran is anything but old-school. While using some traditional instruments and styles, their music is fresh, original and full of life. Well check out Mànran's latest studio album, Ùrar. Also, music from the Scottish bands Salt House, and Shooglenifty and a session with Robbie Hecht and Edie Carey.