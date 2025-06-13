© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Mànran + Robbie Hecht

Published June 13, 2025 at 1:33 PM CDT
Mànran
manran.com

Scottish Bands Mànran, Salt House, and Shooglenifty

Acoustic Interlude for June 15, 2025. Bagpipes, a traditional Scottish harp, an accordion, sounds like an old-school Celtic band, right? Well, Mànran is anything but old-school. While using some traditional instruments and styles, their music is fresh, original and full of life. Well check out Mànran's latest studio album, Ùrar. Also, music from the Scottish bands Salt House, and Shooglenifty and a session with Robbie Hecht and Edie Carey.

Acoustic Interlude