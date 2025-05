Acoustic Interlude for June 1, 2025. Ken Pomeroy is a native of Oklahoma and a proponent of her Cherokee heritage. Her songs reflect the hard times faced by her and her people in a universal way, accessible to everyone. She has released a number of singles over the years and has just released her first full-length album, Cruel Joke (2025 Rounder Records). We'll check it out along with other new releases and a studio performance from our friends, Patchouli.