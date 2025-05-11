New Releases + Tina and Her Pony

Sean McConnell released his first studio album when he was 15. He formed his own label to do it, releasing a total of 8 records. He also signed a publishing deal with Warner and wrote hits for Tim McGraw, Meatloaf, Rascal Flatts and others. In 2016, he sold his label to Rounder Records and released an additional 5 albums, including his latest, Smoke (2025). We’ll check it out and welcome Tina and Her Pony to our Studio-A.