Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

New Releases + Tina and Her Pony

Published May 11, 2025
Sean McConnell
seanmcconnell.com

Songwriters Sean McConnell and Tina Collins

Sean McConnell released his first studio album when he was 15. He formed his own label to do it, releasing a total of 8 records. He also signed a publishing deal with Warner and wrote hits for Tim McGraw, Meatloaf, Rascal Flatts and others. In 2016, he sold his label to Rounder Records and released an additional 5 albums, including his latest, Smoke (2025). We’ll check it out and welcome Tina and Her Pony to our Studio-A.

