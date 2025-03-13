© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Sean McConnell + Tina & Her Pony

Published March 16, 2025 at 12:01 AM CDT
Sean McConnell
Concord Music Group

Songwriters Sean McConnell and Tina Collins

Sean McConnell released his first studio album when he was 15. He formed his own label to do it, releasing a total of 8 records. He also signed a publishing deal with Warner and wrote hits for Tim McGraw, Meatloaf, Rascal Flatts and others. In 2016, he sold his label to Rounder Records and released an additional 5 albums, including his latest, Smoke (2025). We’ll check it out and welcome Tina and Her Pony to our Studio-A.

Acoustic Interlude