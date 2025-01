Jeffrey Foucault's The Universal Fire is his first album of entirely new material since 2018. A series of high-voltage performances cut live in one room, the album is both a working wake and a meditation on the nature of beauty, artifact, and loss. Augmenting Foucault's all-star band are members of Calexico and Bon Iver (John Convertino and Mike Lewis). We'll check it out and Emily Barnes is back in our Studio-A.