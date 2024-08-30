This Week: Daniel Rodriguez + Caitlin Canty

Red hot Colorado songwriter Daniel Rodriguez performs from our Studio-A. Caitlin Canty's career took off in 2015 with the release of her critically acclaimed album, Reckless Skyline. Since then she's toured with Sarah Jarosz, Tift Merritt, Jeffrey Foucault, and Darlingside. She's recorded with many others and released six solo albums. This week, we'll check out her latest featuring her friend and colleague, Sara Jarosz.