Our streaming services are being updated. Alexa and other smart speaker users may experience difficulties until the updates are complete. Thanks for your patience.
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week: Daniel Rodriguez + Caitlin Canty

Published August 30, 2024 at 3:45 PM CDT
Daniel Rodriguez
Jesse R. Borrell
Daniel Rodriguez

Daniel from Studio-A and Caitlin's New Album

Red hot Colorado songwriter Daniel Rodriguez performs from our Studio-A. Caitlin Canty's career took off in 2015 with the release of her critically acclaimed album, Reckless Skyline. Since then she's toured with Sarah Jarosz, Tift Merritt, Jeffrey Foucault, and Darlingside. She's recorded with many others and released six solo albums. This week, we'll check out her latest featuring her friend and colleague, Sara Jarosz.

