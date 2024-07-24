This Week: New Bonny Light Horseman + Katie Dineen Band

Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman make up the highly eclectic trio, Bonny Light Horseman. Their third studio album has just been released and contains a range of styles from alt-folk to blues to folk-jazz. We'll check it out, plus new music from the Nathan Bowles Trio.

From our Studio-A, the Katie Dineen Band performs, previewing Katie's album release on August 2nd.