© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week: New Bonny Light Horseman + Katie Dineen Band

Published July 24, 2024 at 11:45 AM CDT
Bonny Light Horseman
D. James Goodwin
Bonny Light Horseman

Anaïs Mitchells' Bonny Light Horseman is back plus The Katie Dineen Band from Studio-A

Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman make up the highly eclectic trio, Bonny Light Horseman. Their third studio album has just been released and contains a range of styles from alt-folk to blues to folk-jazz. We'll check it out, plus new music from the Nathan Bowles Trio.

From our Studio-A, the Katie Dineen Band performs, previewing Katie's album release on August 2nd.

Acoustic Interlude