This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Charlie Parr

Minnesota native Charlie par is an acoustic blues musician with deep roots in delta blues. Growing up, he studied the recordings of Mississippi john hurt, Bukka White, and the Reverend Gary Davis. He plays a variety of resonator steel guitars as well as a more standard acoustic 12-string. Incredibly prolific, Charlie has produced 18 studio albums over the past 22 years and maintains an active performance schedule. Tom Feldmann joins us from our Studio-A.

Complete Playlist Available March 31, 2024