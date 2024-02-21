This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New Music from Vera Sola
She's a songwriter, composer and poet and she just released her second solo album.
Vera Sola uses broken glass and chicken bones as musical instruments, has a degree in poetry from Harvard and is a popular performing songwriter, associated with acts like The Milk Carton Kids and The Misfits. This week, we'll check out her second solo release, Peacemaker, featuring her trademark atmospherics and unusual voice and delivery.
Full Playlist Available 2/25/24