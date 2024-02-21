© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New Music from Vera Sola

Published February 21, 2024 at 11:47 AM CST
Vera Sola
Julien Bourgeois
/
Magic RPM
Vera Sola

She's a songwriter, composer and poet and she just released her second solo album.

Vera Sola uses broken glass and chicken bones as musical instruments, has a degree in poetry from Harvard and is a popular performing songwriter, associated with acts like The Milk Carton Kids and The Misfits. This week, we'll check out her second solo release, Peacemaker, featuring her trademark atmospherics and unusual voice and delivery.

Full Playlist Available 2/25/24

