© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Solo Debut from Lauren Collier

Published February 9, 2024 at 7:31 AM CST
Lauren Collier
Paul Jennings
/
pauljennings.co
Lauren Collier

Musicologist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist Lauren Collier, Josienne Clarke with Ben Walker

Her band has been a fan favorite at festivals throughout Europe for years, now Lauren Collier has released her debut solo album, Uddevalle. It features Lauren's haunting voice as well as her amazing work on violin and other instruments. We'll check it out plus Ben Walker with Josienne Clarke, more new releases and guests in our Studio-A.

Full playlist available February 11, 2024

Acoustic Interlude