This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Thea Gilmore + Tanya and Billy

Published January 23, 2024 at 1:38 PM CST

Thea Gilmore's Self-Titled Album

Thea Gilmore is an outspoken alternative folk artist from the U.K. Her music has grown more serious over the years with her last studio album recorded under the name of Afterlight and dedicated to women's rights. This week, we'll check out Thea's latest album, it simply called Thea Gilmore and has a more lighthearted feel. Also this week, a studio session with RadioLive's Tanya Gallagher and Billy Howell.

