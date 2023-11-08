© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Jeffrey Martin + Star Wound

Published November 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST
Jeffrey Martin

Portland's Jeffrey Martin's latest album and from Studio-A, Star Wound.

Jeffrey Martin is a native of Austin and now resides in Portland, Oregon. His songs are filled with reactions to the injustice he sees around him in everyday life and his quest to make people think before they hate. This week, we'll have Jeffrey's 5th full-length studio release, "Thank God We Left the Garden." We’ll also have new music from Frankie Archer, and from our Studio-A, a dynamic band from Athens, Greece, Star Wound.

