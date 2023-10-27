© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

The Staves + Jamie Anderson's Ghost

Published October 27, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT
The Staves
The Staves
The Staves at The Troubadour

The Stave's latest studio recording, new music from Eric Bibb, and Jamie Anderson from our Studio-A (with a ghost story for Halloween).

Jessica, Camilla, and Emily Staveley are better known to their fans as The Staves, a popular folk-rock-art trio from the town of Watford, England. We'll have their latest plus music from Eric Bibb's Dear America release, and it's Halloween time in our Studio-A as our friend Jamie Anderson performs and tells a true life ghost story in song.

