The Staves + Jamie Anderson's Ghost
The Stave's latest studio recording, new music from Eric Bibb, and Jamie Anderson from our Studio-A (with a ghost story for Halloween).
Jessica, Camilla, and Emily Staveley are better known to their fans as The Staves, a popular folk-rock-art trio from the town of Watford, England. We'll have their latest plus music from Eric Bibb's Dear America release, and it's Halloween time in our Studio-A as our friend Jamie Anderson performs and tells a true life ghost story in song.