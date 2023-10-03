This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Nanci Griffith + Crys Matthews

Nanci Griffith was a songwriter's songwriter. She wrote thousands of songs and recorded 28 full length albums over the course of her career. This week we'll check out the new compilation, Nanci Griffith: More Than A Whisper. A collection of her songs recorded by some of her many friends including Sarah Jarosz, Shawn Colvin, and Steve Earle. Also this week, a never before released experimental album from John Fahey and Crys Matthews visits our Studio-A.