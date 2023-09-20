© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Hiss Golden Messenger + The New Cahoots

Published September 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT
Hiss Golden Messenger
Nate Ryan
/
MPR
Hiss Golden Messenger

Hiss Golden Messenger's new album and The New Cahoots from Studio-A

Hiss Golden Messenger is a prolific and popular folk rock band from North Carolina. Led by songwriter M.C. Taylor, Messenger delivers highly eclectic music drawing on American folk traditions. We'll check out their latest studio release, Jump for Joy. Also this week, new music from the high energy Scottish band, Peatbog Fairies, and Michael Garcia leads the New Cahoots from our Studio-A.

