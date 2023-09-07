This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Brigitte DeMeyer + Kyshona Armstrong
Brigitte Demeyer's Seeker plus a session with Kyshona Armstrong
A native of San Diego, Brigitte DeMeyer played with different bands before moving to Nashville. A popular performing songwriter she often collaborates with others including Will Kimbrough. As a solo, she has toured with Bob Dylan, and has 8 critically acclaimed albums to her credit. We'll check out her most recent recording, the blues oriented project, Louisiana and we'll have an interview and performance session with Kyshona Armstrong.