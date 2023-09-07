© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Brigitte DeMeyer + Kyshona Armstrong

Published September 10, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT
Brigitte DeMeyer
Courtesy of the Artist
/
brigittedemeyer.com
Brigitte DeMeyer

Brigitte Demeyer's Seeker plus a session with Kyshona Armstrong

A native of San Diego, Brigitte DeMeyer played with different bands before moving to Nashville. A popular performing songwriter she often collaborates with others including Will Kimbrough. As a solo, she has toured with Bob Dylan, and has 8 critically acclaimed albums to her credit. We'll check out her most recent recording, the blues oriented project, Louisiana and we'll have an interview and performance session with Kyshona Armstrong.

Acoustic Interlude