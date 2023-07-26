Next on Acoustic Interlude: Rufus Wainwright, Folkulaka, and Ever More Nest

© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Published July 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT
Rufus Wainwright does folk, Ukraine's Folulaka, Ever More Nest from Studio-A

Rufus Wainwright's parents were both folk singers. His two sisters are folk oriented performing songwriters but Rufus has made a career as a jazz and popular music artist. We'll check out his new studio release, an homage to his family business, it's called Folkacracy. Also, new music from the very dark Ukrainian folk ensemble known as Folulaka and Ever More Nest from our Studio-A.

