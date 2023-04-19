Natalie Merchant and South for Winter

Natalie Merchant stunned the musical world as lead vocalist for the massively popular alt band, 10,000 Maniacs. Since those days she has released nine solo albums, all receiving critical acclaim. This week we'll check out her latest, the 2023 release, Keep Your Courage. The trio South for Winter stops by for a Studio-A session and we'll have new releases from the Scottish band, Salt House, and English guitarist Ben Walker.

Natalie Merchant - Big Girls (feat. Abena Koomson-Davis) (Official Video)