Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

February 12, 2023

By John Macdonell
Published February 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
Mark Erelli's new album, more from Dylan's Bootleg Series and Billy Howell from our Studio-A (Listen Now Button)

Mark Erelli's songs can go from full speed ahead folk-rock to softly introspective in a matter of seconds. A master songwriter, he has published 18 full-length studio albums in slightly over 20 years. We'll check out his latest, 2023's Lay Your Darkness Down. Dylan is back with Volume 19 of the Bootleg Series: orphan tracks, demos and alternate takes from 1997's Time out of Mind. Guitarist Billy Howell drops into out Studio-A for an interview and performance session.

Full playlist available after the broadcast on 2.12.23

Acoustic Interlude
John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
