February 12, 2023

Mark Erelli's songs can go from full speed ahead folk-rock to softly introspective in a matter of seconds. A master songwriter, he has published 18 full-length studio albums in slightly over 20 years. We'll check out his latest, 2023's Lay Your Darkness Down. Dylan is back with Volume 19 of the Bootleg Series: orphan tracks, demos and alternate takes from 1997's Time out of Mind. Guitarist Billy Howell drops into out Studio-A for an interview and performance session.

Full playlist available after the broadcast on 2.12.23