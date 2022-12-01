© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

December 4, 2022

Published December 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
Bruce Cockburn
Bryan Ledgard
Bruce Cockburn

Rarities by Bruce Cockburn, more new releases, and an exclusive Ellis Paul session (Listen Button).

Bruce Cockburn has hundreds of published songs, dozens of albums, and a career that covers jazz, rock, progressive folk and several decades. Just released, we'll check out his Rarities (2022 High Romance Music), a collection of obscure, and hard to find pieces orphaned somewhere along the way. Also, an incredible interview and performance session with the great Ellis Paul.

Full playlist available on December 4, 2022

Acoustic Interlude
John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
See stories by John Macdonell