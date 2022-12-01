December 4, 2022
Rarities by Bruce Cockburn, more new releases, and an exclusive Ellis Paul session (Listen Button).
Bruce Cockburn has hundreds of published songs, dozens of albums, and a career that covers jazz, rock, progressive folk and several decades. Just released, we'll check out his Rarities (2022 High Romance Music), a collection of obscure, and hard to find pieces orphaned somewhere along the way. Also, an incredible interview and performance session with the great Ellis Paul.
Full playlist available on December 4, 2022