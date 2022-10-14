© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

October 16, 2022

October 14, 2022
Bonny Light Horseman
NPR
/
NPR
Bonny Light Horseman

Anaïs Mitchell is back with a new Bonny Light Horseman album, more from Jake Blount, and from our Studio-A, Brynne & Bones

Anaïs Mitchell returns with Bonny Light Horseman. The progressive/alt bluegrass/folk/rock trio stunned critics with their debut release in 2020. That success prompted a second full-length studio album, Rolling Golden Holy. We'll check it out plus more new releases, old favs and a great duo from our Studio-A, Brynne & Bones.

Full playlist available after the broadcast on 10/16/22

