October 16, 2022
Anaïs Mitchell is back with a new Bonny Light Horseman album, more from Jake Blount, and from our Studio-A, Brynne & Bones
Anaïs Mitchell returns with Bonny Light Horseman. The progressive/alt bluegrass/folk/rock trio stunned critics with their debut release in 2020. That success prompted a second full-length studio album, Rolling Golden Holy. We'll check it out plus more new releases, old favs and a great duo from our Studio-A, Brynne & Bones.
Full playlist available after the broadcast on 10/16/22