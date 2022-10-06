© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

October 9, 2022

Published October 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
Jake Blount
Margot Schulman
/
Jake Blount

Jake Blount's latest, Italian guitarist Bile Bear, and Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto from our Studio-A (Listen Button).

Jake Blount is a great musician, talented composer, bold innovator, a widely respected ethnomusicologist and has a wicked sense of humor. We'll check out his latest studio album, The New Faith (2022, Smithsonian Folkways Recordings). It's full of Jake's takes on traditional African-American music, both folk and popular. From our Studio-A a new interview and performance session with Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto.

Acoustic Interlude
John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
