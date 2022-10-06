October 9, 2022
Jake Blount's latest, Italian guitarist Bile Bear, and Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto from our Studio-A (Listen Button).
Jake Blount is a great musician, talented composer, bold innovator, a widely respected ethnomusicologist and has a wicked sense of humor. We'll check out his latest studio album, The New Faith (2022, Smithsonian Folkways Recordings). It's full of Jake's takes on traditional African-American music, both folk and popular. From our Studio-A a new interview and performance session with Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto.