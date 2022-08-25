© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

August 28, 2022

Published August 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
Watkins Family Hour
Courtesy of the Artists
/
Family Hour Records
Sara and Sean Watkins

Sara and Sean's new Watkins Family Hour release, more from Kate Rusby, and Monarch and the Milkweeds from our Studio-A.

Sara and Sean Watkins have been musical collaborators most of their lives. Between the two of them, the siblings have been founding members of multiple ground breaking bands including Nickel Creek, the Decemberists, and I'm With Her. This week the latest from the two, performing as the Watkins Family Hour. From our Studio-A, a new interview and performance session from Monarch and the Milkweeds.

John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
