August 28, 2022
Sara and Sean's new Watkins Family Hour release, more from Kate Rusby, and Monarch and the Milkweeds from our Studio-A.
Sara and Sean Watkins have been musical collaborators most of their lives. Between the two of them, the siblings have been founding members of multiple ground breaking bands including Nickel Creek, the Decemberists, and I'm With Her. This week the latest from the two, performing as the Watkins Family Hour. From our Studio-A, a new interview and performance session from Monarch and the Milkweeds.