© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

July 17, 2022

Published July 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Bruce Hornsby
Benjamin Edward Wick
/
MJS
Bruce Hornsby

New music from Bruce Hornsby and others and some awesome folks from our Studio-A (Listen Button).

In the 1980s Bruce Hornsby had a series of hits with his band, The Range. Since then his music has changed quite a bit, his pop/rock roots have been replaced with a love of progressive acoustic music including folk and bluegrass. Performing with The Noisemakers, he became known for high energy performances and the same love of music that highllighted his earlier career. This week, music from the New Bruce Hornsby album, 'Flicted (2022, Zappo Productions).

From our Studio-A, and incredible new interview and performance session with our old friends, John Common and Jess DeNicola.

Complete playlist available after the broadcast on July 17, 2022.

Acoustic Interlude
John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
See stories by John Macdonell