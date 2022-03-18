March 20, 2022

Anaïs Mitchell is a brilliant performing songwriter with 7 critically acclaimed albums. She is also a founding member of the popular alt-folk band Bonny Light Horseman. She wrote and composed the music for the Tony Award winning Hadestown (Best Musical and Best Original Score) and she owns a ton of other awards including a Grammy. She is something of an over-achiever. We'll check out her newest studio release, the self-titled Anaïs Mitchell (2022 BMG Music).

