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Songs from Switzerland, Canada, NYC and so much more this week

Published July 27, 2026 at 12:18 PM CDT
Veronica Fusaro

Veronica Fusaro is a Swiss singer and songwriter. Her debut album All the Colors of the Sky, released in 2023, reached the fifth position on the Swiss Hitparade. She represented Switzerland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 with the song "Alice".

Good Lovelies are a Canadian folk/country harmony trio, consisting of Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough and Sue Passmore. At their core they can be described as a country/folk trio, with tinges of pop, roots, jazz and sometimes hip-hop mixed in

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