Sweden, Canada, Argentina and lots more stops this week
First Aid Kit is an acclaimed Swedish indie-folk duo formed in 2007 by sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg. Known for their lush vocal harmonies and Americana-inspired sound, they gained international fame with albums like The Lion's Roar (2012) and Stay Gold (2014), blending personal storytelling with traditional folk and country influences.
Sleepy Jean is the musical moniker of Katey Gatta, an Ontario-based singer-songwriter known for her cinematic, "spaghetti western-infused" Americana sound