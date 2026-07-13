Spain, Australia, Canada, The States and more stops this week
Slow Leaves is the project of Winnipeg’s Grant Davidson. Awarded Western Canadian Music Awards Songwriter of the Year, his folk and psych-rock inclinations though rooted in finger picking songwriter of the past, roam freely in today’s post-genre landscape. On his newest release and sixth Slow Leaves album of new material, The Ruins of Things Unfinished, Davidson explores his thoughts on ambition and the long setting sun of a life dedicated to art and family
Ana Alcaide is Spanish musician and composer that has dedicated her new music to legends and myths about women and feminine creatures from all over the world. The essence of femininity is a continuation of nature, light and shadow, unconditional love and hate, tenderness and desires and magic that comes from all of that