We're watching the moves, irregular and otherwise this time around
The Claudettes is an American blues, rock and pop group, which formed in 2010. They are led by Johnny Iguana, and although the combo has had a changing line-up since its inception, they have released six albums to date with their newest "Garage Glamour" released in 2026
Tanita Tikaram is a British singer-songwriter who rose to global fame at age 19 with her 1988 debut album, “Ancient Heart”, featuring the international hits "Twist in My Sobriety" and "Good Tradition". Known for her distinctive, deep, brooding voice and poetic lyricism, she has released over ten studio albums