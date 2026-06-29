We're celebrating our musical independence this week with sounds from all over
Lena Jonsson is one of Scandinavia’s most acclaimed folk fiddlers, celebrated for combining deep-rooted traditional Swedish folk music with elements of rock, pop, jazz, and bluegrass. Her virtuosic playing, youthful energy, and charismatic stage presence have earned her multiple Swedish Grammis and global tours
Taylor Castro (born September 29, 1999) is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and screenwriter from South Florida. A multi-instrumentalist, Castro began posting original music online at age 12. She independently released her debut album, PURE, in 2018, which featured the hit single "I Got You"