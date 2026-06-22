This week we want you to get off your phone - unless you're using it to listen to WUWF, then that's OK
Since his arrival in the late-'70s, Joe Jackson has remained one of Britain's most consistently adventurous and unpredictable talents, pivoting from the smart new wave of his early days into an ever-evolving cocktail that includes jazz, pop, Latin, and even classical
Hanna Andréa is a rising Norwegian-American pop artist, singer-songwriter, and first-year Princeton University student. Known for blending indie-pop with nostalgic 2000s pop-rock, she rose to prominence with her debut 2024 album Stranded in the Middle and her TikTok/YouTube presence