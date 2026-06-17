Who needs covers in June? You do, and we've got an hour ready to go
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, is a rotating musical collective founded by New York-based pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011. Postmodern Jukebox is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz
Originally formed at the Quebec Conservatory by guitarists Byron Mikaloff and Christian Roberge alongside bassist Alex Morissette, The Lost Fingers gained massive popularity for their quirky, colorful, and highly technical arrangements. Their stage presence blends vintage gypsy jazz with classic bluegrass and humorous, eccentric fashion