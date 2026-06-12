The heat is on outside, but the tunes are all cool this week
Lori McKenna is an acclaimed American folk, Americana, and country singer-songwriter. Known for her profound, storytelling lyrics, she operates as both a prolific solo artist and a highly sought-after Nashville songwriter, famously commuting from her lifelong hometown of Stoughton, Massachusetts
Bukahara is a popular German folk-pop and world music band formed in 2009 in Cologne. The multi-instrumentalist quartet, known for blending gypsy jazz, swing, and reggae with Arabic and Balkan influences, emerged from the city's lively street busking scene before going on to tour internationally
Play list will magically appear at show time