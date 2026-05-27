We're in Tele Aviv, Canada, Poland and of course the states for this weeks' passel of awesome tunes
TEKE::TEKE is a Montreal-based, Japanese-Canadian psychedelic rock band. Formed in 2017, they blend 1960s/70s Japanese surf rock, punk, and traditional Japanese folk with roaring guitars and cinematic, theatrical vocals.
Slow Leaves is the moniker of Canadian indie-folk and psych-rock singer-songwriter Grant Davidson. Based in Winnipeg, his music is deeply introspective, exploring themes of time, family, domestic life, and artistic ambition
Play list will magically appear at show time