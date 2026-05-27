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14/59

We're in Tele Aviv, Canada, Poland and of course the states for this weeks' passel of awesome tunes

Published May 27, 2026 at 10:49 AM CDT
TEKE::TEKE

TEKE::TEKE is a Montreal-based, Japanese-Canadian psychedelic rock band. Formed in 2017, they blend 1960s/70s Japanese surf rock, punk, and traditional Japanese folk with roaring guitars and cinematic, theatrical vocals.

Slow Leaves is the moniker of Canadian indie-folk and psych-rock singer-songwriter Grant Davidson. Based in Winnipeg, his music is deeply introspective, exploring themes of time, family, domestic life, and artistic ambition

Play list will magically appear at show time

14/59