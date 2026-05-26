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14/59

From Armenia to America and many points in between we're being musical nomads this time

Published May 26, 2026 at 10:29 AM CDT
Charming Disaster
Florence Montmare

Charming Disaster is an American musical duo from Brooklyn, New York formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. They are known for their songs involving myth, magic, folklore, science and the occult

Ladaniva was founded in October 2019 by Armenian singer Jacqueline Baghdasaryan and French multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas. Ladaniva immediately became famous with the song 'Vay Aman', which presented a fresh style and a new approach to world music. This orchestrated version of their song "Wayo Waya" is practically magic

Play list will magically appear at air time

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