From The UK to Canada to the states, we have lots of new music you'll enjoy this time
Maude Audet is a quiet yet radiant force, moving off the beaten path with a graceful sense of vulnerability. A well-established singer-songwriter on the Quebec music scene, she has spent the past decade crafting introspective, organic indie-folk songs carried by her warm, enveloping voice.
Oi Va Voi are a British band formed in London, England in the year 2000. The band emerged from the UK world music crossover scene, enabling Jewish musicians to bring cultural styles into contemporary songwriting
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