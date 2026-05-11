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Tunes from Spain, Canada, Germany, the states and much more

Published May 11, 2026 at 4:19 PM CDT
Eilen Jewell

Hailed as “one of America’s most intriguing, creative, and idiosyncratic voices” by American Songwriter, Eilen Jewell built her career the old fashioned way, touring relentlessly with the kind of undeniable live show that converts the uninitiated into instant acolytes

Formed in 1996 in Quincy, Massachusetts, the Dropkick Murphys are a renowned Celtic punk band known for blending punk rock with Irish folk instruments

Playlist will magically appear at show time

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