From Havana to Glasgow and accordions to cellos - we're covering the bases this time
Ana Carla Maza is a Cuban cellist, singer and composer whose music moves freely between cultures, languages and traditions. Born in Havana and shaped by a life between the Americas and Europe, she has developed a singular artistic voice where classical training, popular rhythms and contemporary songwriting coexist naturally. Her new recording "Alamar" is out now
Dlù (pronounced dluh) is a high-energy, five-piece folk-fusion band based in Glasgow, Scotland, known for mixing traditional Scottish music with funk, soul, and pop influences
Play list will magically appear at show time