Ireland, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and of course the sound of the states are in the mix
Jealous of the Birds is Naomi Hamilton, a singer and songwriter from Northern Ireland. Now based in Belfast, she started to develop her musical side while still in college. It was then that she first emerged under the Jealous of the Birds moniker with her 2015 debut EP, called "Capricorn."
Hillbilly Moon Explosion is a Swiss rockabilly band founded in 1999. The group is known for a versatile mix of rock and roll, jump blues, swing, country, roots rock and surf music elements
Play list will magically appear at show time