We're closing out the month with more new tunes you're sure to enjoy
Based out of South Florida, Victoria Cardona is a guitarist / vocalist and multi- instrumentalist one-woman band. Her live looping performances are a sonic and visual experience that take the audience on a ride through the mind of a spontaneous inprovationalist
Sweet Megg is a genre-blending vocalist and songwriter, weaving jazz, country, and blues into a sound that feels both timeless and fresh. Originally from NYC and now based in Nashville, she has traveled the world honing her craft everywhere from Parisian jazz clubs to Southern honky-tonks. Her new album “Massive Negroni” is out May 1st 2026
Play list will magically appear at show time