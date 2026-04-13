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Bosnia, Iceland Washington DC & Florida are just some of our stops this week

Published April 13, 2026 at 12:38 PM CDT
The Paranoid Style

The Paranoid Style is an American, Washington, D.C.–based garage rock band led by the husband-and-wife duo of Elizabeth Nelson and Timothy Bracy. Formed in 2012, the band is named after Richard J. Hofstadter's 1964 essay The Paranoid Style in American Politics

Mostar Sevdah Reunion is an acclaimed Bosnian world-fusion ensemble formed in 1998 by Dragi Šestić, specializing in modernized sevdalinka (traditional Bosnian folk) blended with jazz, blues, and Roma music. Known as "Balkan Blues," their style honors the melancholy of the original, highly emotional music

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