A little Blues, a little Jazz, a sultry Paris breeze and more this week
Taj Mahal (born Henry St. Claire Fredericks Jr. on May 17, 1942) is a legendary American blues musician, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who redefined blues by blending it with Caribbean, African, jazz, and Hawaiian sounds. A multiple Grammy winner, he has released over 40 albums and has been a prominent figure in roots music for over five decades
Karen Jonas has released five full-length records and is a two-time Wammie (Washington Area Music) Award winner for Best Country and Americana Artist, Mid Atlantic Song Contest winner, Ameripolitan Award nominee, and official SXSW and UK Americanafest Showcasing Artist.
Play list will magically appear at air time